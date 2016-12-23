A New Year, a new list of movies to watch.

The year 2017 has a number of good movies in store for movie watchers. Right from Baywatch and Spider-Man: Homecoming to Dunkirk and John Wick, the year 2017 is packed with action-drama movies to look out for. While they do dominate the box office, animated movies are not far behind either.

While viewers danced to the tunes of Moana, Finding Dory, Zootopia and Angry Birds this year, the coming year has many more movies in store for children and adults. While there is an exhaustive list available, here are five movies to look forward to in the coming year.

The LEGO Batman Movie:

From the makers of the Batman series and The LEGO Movie, here comes another LEGO movie based on Batman. Scheduled to release in February 2017, fans are excited to watch the LEGO version of their favourite superhero.

Despicable Me 3:

Gru and the Minions are back. And this time they are facing Balthazar Bratt, a comical villain who is obsessed with the '80s. The movie will not only feature Gru's life after his marriage with Lucy, the animated movie will also show Gru's twin brother, Dru.

Smurf: The Lost Village:

The new edition of the Smurfs sees Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty take on an exciting yet mysterious trip to find the legendary lost village. Through the Forbidden Forest and into the lost village, they encounter mystical creatures that resemble them, viewers will take a journey through the mystical land with the Smurfs. This Sony Picture's animated movie is set to release in April 2017.

Coco:

A Pixar presentation, Coco is a story revolving around a 12-year-old boy who sets off a domino of events that lead up to an extraordinary family reunion. This is Pixar's first musical film. The makers have released only the first poster of the movie and it is set to release in November 2017.

The Emoji Movie:

Having recently released the teaser, The Emoji Movie is about social media Emojis and their take on things. The animated characters have been voiced by TJ Miller, James Corden and Ilana Glazer. The film is set to release in August 2017.