Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, one of the most loved pairs, will get married soon, if a Facebook post is believed. A Facebook post, which is deleted now, has sparked Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's marriage speculations again.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have been rumoured to be dating ever since they worked together in the popular Descendants of the Sun. Though the actors denied they're dating, fans refused to believe that they are just friends. Fans, who are following these celebrities on social media, believe that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo will get married soon.

Recently, a Facebook post from January 31 sparked these speculations again. A post from South Korean cosmetic brand Laneige congratulated Hye Kyo for her upcoming marriage to an "oppa." The post was deleted later, but before that, it went viral on Facebook with fans claiming that "oppa" is none other than Joong Ki.

"Laneige's goddess spokesperson, Song Hye Kyo, and oppa have recently confirmed the wedding date ~ so happy ~ I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too," the Facebook post read. The post was later edited to, "Laneige's goddess spokesperson, Song Hye Kyo, is very happy recently ~ I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too."

Not only the Facebook post, even the Chinese zodiac says that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo share the best compatibility. During the Lunar New Year, Viki posted a photo stating that Descendants of the Sun stars Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have the best compatibility.

Meanwhile, Joong Ki had previously addressed the rumours and clarified that he is not dating Hye Kyo. "Hye-Kyo and I are both aware of those rumours, and we are really enjoying them. We even talk about them during company dinners," Joong Ki said earlier.