Descendants of the Sun ended back in April 2016, but its lead couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo continue to grab headlines, thanks to their wonderful off-screen chemistry. The duo's appearance at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards on December 31 gave rise to the #SongSongCouple, and their body language has sparked speculation that they might have secretly married.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been the focus of romance rumours for months now, but neither of them has confirmed or denied these claims. But a few months back when reports emerged claiming the duo have secretly married, Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong Ki's agency, released a statement refuting the claim. However, the agency mentioned nothing about their romance.

Song Joong Ki is three years younger to Song Hye Kyo, but the actor has no objection to dating someone older. During an interaction with fans, the actor also said he wouldn't mind waiting for the woman he is in love with. "If she is the woman that I'm truly in love with then I will always be waiting," he said, when asked if he would pursue a relationship with someone who has turned him down.

At the event he also opened up about his previous romances, revealing that his first relationship lasted just 103 days. "I met my first girlfriend when I was in the ninth grade," he said, adding, "She dumped me after only 103 days." Since then he has been in three other relationships and the longest he has been with someone was six years.

Song Joong Ki will next be seen in Battleship Island, while his rumoured girlfriend Song Hye Kyo is expected to play an important role in the ongoing The Legend of the Blue Sea.