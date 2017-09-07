The Delta Airlines flight managed to take off during the storm on 6 September. The story of the flight went viral, with airline researcher Jason Rabinowitz tracking the plane as it landed in Puerto Rico, had a rapid turnaround of 52 minutes, and then took off once again to return to New York through the hurricane.
Delta Airlines flight takes off from Puerto Rico during Hurricane Irma

- September 7, 2017 13:12 IST
