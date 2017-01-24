A 'world-class' integrated exhibition-cum-convention centre will be set up at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi at a cost of Rs 2,254 crore.

The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan is envisaged in two phases. The phase-1 redevelopment is expected to be completed by May 2019. The phase-1 will result in redevelopment of nearly 3.26 lakh square meters. After redevelopment, the exhibition space will be doubled to 1.19 lakh square meters as against current 65,000 square meters. The redevelopment will also include creation of a state-of-the-art convention centre with a seating capacity of 7,000 people.

For the execution of this mega project, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has assigned the work to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) as a project management consultant. ITPO would call for global bidding for selection of project executors for construction of the project.

With India's growing international profile and increasing presence at summit, ministerial and other levels, a need has been felt to have a modern world class integrated exhibition-cum-convention centre at New Delhi to provide an appropriate venue for international events. Present facilities are far short of international standards.

To ease road congestion, grade separators will be provided at the junction of Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. Also, there will be direct connectivity through subway from Mathura Road to Ring Road across Pragati Maidan.