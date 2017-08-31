Delhi resident Priyanka Bansal gets the shock of her life after she found her niece playing Blue Whale Game on her father's phone. She took to Facebook to share the harrowing ordeal of her niece and to 'alert' people about the effects it can have on children.

She also recorded her 7-year-old niece recounting what made her download the infamous game.

In just a day, Priyanka's Facebook post has collected over 174,000 shares and is still counting.

Started in Russia in 2013, this Internet game consists of a series of tasks assigned to the players over a period of 50 days, the final task being suicide.

Watch the video to find out what the kid had to say about the incident.

The infamous #BlueWhaleGame has invaded our homes.

What are you doing to ensure the safety of children?