A woman executive, working at a five-star hotel in Aerocity in New Delhi, was allegedly molested by her senior security manager, Pawan Dahia.

Man rapes Delhi chef, throws her off under-construction building

Though the incident took place on July 29 at the Pride Plaza hotel, it came to light on August 17, when the hotel authorities sacked her and another employee who helped her acquire the footage of the act which was recorded on the hotel's CCTV.

The victim's trauma

In the video, the manager who is sitting on a chair is seen dragging her towards him by tugging at her sari. There was another man present in the room, but he does nothing to stop the act.

When the woman, who used to work in guests relation department of the hotel, tried to escape, they blocked the room's exit.

Speaking to the media, she said that on July 29, Dahia called her to his cabin.

"It was my birthday," the woman told NDTV.

"He took out his credit card and said that if I wanted any gift. Boss told me to sit, and when I didn't sit, he pulled me towards him and tried to take off my saree. He told the other colleague to go out of the room," added the victim.

Delhi: Security Manager of a 5-star hotel in Aerocity allegedly molested a woman staff on July 29, case registered. (CCTV) pic.twitter.com/xSayblDsp0 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

The woman even alleged that Dahia insisted her to spend the night with him at the hotel. But this was not the end of the incident.

On July 29 evening, when the victim was leaving to home, Dahia tried to pull her into his car twice.

Hotel HR sacks victim

Despite reporting the incident to the Human Resources department of the hotel the same night, no action was taken. On August 1, she filed a FIR with the Airport police.

Shockingly, on Thursday, her duty manager asked her to visit the HR department following which the victim received the termination notice. A colleague who had helped her extricate the CCTV footage was also fired.

The victim has said that no strong action was taken against the accused security manager.

"Showed footage to my ma'am but she said only a warning letter will be given to him, he will then get you terminated," said the victim.

He pulled my saree, but I resisted. No strong action taken till now after the entire incident: Girl allegedly molested by security manager pic.twitter.com/BdXH5vYCpL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

I have been terminated from job now: Girl who complained of molestation by Security Manager of a 5-star hotel in Aerocity #Delhi pic.twitter.com/wRY3HtgrL5 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

But when the ANI approached the hotel's PR Officer Raja Singh, he said that the accused has been suspended. Surprisingly, he was not aware that the victim has also been sacked.

"Don't know whether the woman has been suspended too," Singh told ANI.