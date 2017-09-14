In another case of sexual assault, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in Delhi on Tuesday.

The driver, who has been identified as Chunnu Mehto, raped the victim near Golden Jubilee Park in Yamuna Khadar area of north Delhi. He has been arrested and sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

Police arrest Ola driver for harassing Delhi judge

According to police, the victim's medical examination has confirmed sexual assault. She told police that she hails from Jharkhand and came to NCR last week to visit her brother in Noida. She was on her way to Ludhiana as she failed to search for a job in Delhi.

Late on Monday, the woman went to New Delhi railway station from where she had to board a train to Ludhiana. As her train was scheduled to leave at 4.30 am on Tuesday, she decided to lodge at the waiting room.

At around 2 am, she left the waiting room, following which the 30-year-old cabbie befriended her. Chunnu misled her that her train had been cancelled. He took away her ticket and even insisted her on cancelling it as well.

Chunnu offered the victim a ride to the bus station from where she could take a bus to Ludhiana. But instead of driving her to the bus stop, he took her to a secluded area and forced himself on her. The accused even threatened that he would call his friends and gang rape her if she did not co-operate with him.

After raping her, he dropped her off at Old Delhi railway station. The victim then contacted police and gave the details of the taxi and accused.

Based on the information, police were able to nab the perpetrator from his house in Shastri Park. Police also said that the woman had called up the driver several times after being raped.