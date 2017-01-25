Defendant will be back with an action-packed episode next Monday, January 30, at 10pm KST on SBS. Episode 3 will continue to focus on the various challenges faced by former prosecutor Park Jung-woo in prison.

In episode 2, the male protagonist partially regained his memory. He realised that he is behind bars for killing his wife Yoon Ji-soo and their daughter Park Ha-yeon. With the help of his close friend Kang Min-seok, he is trying to remember everything about his past.

In the meantime, the public prosecutor has decided to drop the case and Seo Eun-hye took it as an opportunity to prove herself. Later on, she realises that it is not an easy task to convince the murder victim and prove his innocence.

However, she seems determined as the promo features her first meeting with Park Jung-woo in jail. The clip shows her trying to convince him by saying, "We will have to try to at least avoid the death penalty, won't we?" And he replies, "What will change if I escape the death penalty? You tell me."

The sneak peek video also focuses on a past conversation between Cha Min-ho and his rival, wherein the male lead informs the antagonist that he cannot get away with murder charges. But he pretends to be innocent and says, "Prosecutor, what are you rambling about?"

In order to find out what lies ahead for Park Jung-woo, watch Defendant episode 3 next Monday at 10 Korean time on SBS. Until then, catch up with the first two episodes online here.



