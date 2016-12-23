Popular television actress Deepika Singh, who played the female lead role of Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has reportedly been slapped with a notice to pay Rs 16 lakh by the show's producers Shashi and Sumeet.

It was reported earlier that Deepika was yet to receive an outstanding due of Rs 1.14 crore even after three months since the show went off the air. Also, the producers apparently had a dispute with the actress and were willing to slash her fee to Rs 67 lakh.

While there is still no sign of Shashi and Sumeet paying the outstanding amount, in a shocking turn of events, the producers have now sent a bill of Rs 16 lakh to Deepika, asserting that she was reporting late on the sets, SpotboyE reported.

Reportedly, Deepika sometimes reported late for the shoot because of the show's lead actor Anas Rashid aka Sooraj, who often turned up several hours late. There were also days when the actress had to wait for long hours for the shoot to start. "Yes, Deepika did come late on the sets sometimes, but that's because the show's leading man Annas Rashid often turned up 6 hours late. For a 10 pm call time, Anas reported at 4 pm. What should Deepika do on the sets when the other guy (Anas) in her scenes is not around?" a source told the website.

Confirming the dispute between Deepika and the producers, Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) chairman J D Majethia said: "Yes, Deepika is in a dispute with Shashi and Sumeet. But I cannot elaborate on that since the matter has not been resolved. We shall get into the details and look into the matter soon."

Apparently, due to the ongoing troubles in her life, the actress had to let go off a good opportunity. Deepika was approached to play the role of Rajesh Arora's (Kapil Sharma's new avatar) wife in popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.