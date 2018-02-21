Salman Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for Kick 2 but were disappointed when they learned that Jacqueline Fernandez won't be a part of this flick. However, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has hinted that Jackie will be the lead actress opposite Salman.

He told DNA that the script is being written keeping Jackie in mind. This means Deepika Padukone has lost another chance to star opposite the Bollywood superstar. "Once I finish penning the script, I'll be completely sure. But at present, she's there in what I'm writing. But it's too early to talk about it," Sajid told the daily.

"We had already decided that there would be a sequel. I've been writing it for a year now. As I had a lot of other things on my plate, it was taking time. I'll restart the writing process. We should be ready to roll the movie next year after Salman finishes all his current films. Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019," Sajid Nadiadwala told DNA.

"At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, 'Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!' He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film."

Kick 2 will have Salman-Jacqueline once again to recreate their magic. Interestingly, the duo will romance on-screen in Race 3 as well.

Earlier, Deepika and Amy Jackson's names were rumored for the lead actress role for Kick 2. A Bollywood Life report in October last year quoted a source as saying: "Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give viewers a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman."

The Padmaavat actress has gotten many chances to star opposite Salman but somehow the pairing never happened.

We wish Salman and Deepika's onscreen pairing happen sooner than later as the duo look perfect together.