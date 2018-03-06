Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly planning to tie the knot this year. The buzz is that the duo's parents have met and finalized a date for the wedding and it will be as per south Indian tradition.

According to SpotboyE, Ranveer and Deepika want to have a destination wedding, but the actors' parents have insisted them to marry in Mumbai.

"Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but, the actor's parents are keen it takes place in Mumbai. Reason? Most of Singh family's relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi and they do not want them to miss out on the celebrations," a source told SpotboyE.

"The wedding will take place as per South Indian rituals and high profile venues such as Taj Lands End, Four Seasons and St Regis are being considered as the venue. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma rang the wedding bells in December last year and later throwed reception parties for who's who of cricket and cinema worlds.

This year, if Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot as reports claim, it will surely be a grandiose event.

The duo is not only real-life favorite pair in the industry but also one of the popular jodis on-screen. Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in several movies and most of them are directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer-Deepika's Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani were directed by Bhansali.

While they acted as lovers in most of the films, this year's Padmaavat showed them as rivals. Ranveer played the villain Alauddin Khilji and Deepika portrayed Rani Padmavati.