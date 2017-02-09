Deepika Padukone's latest Hollywood release XXX: The Return of Xander Cage was premiered recently in China and the actress came up with a unique way to interact with her fans there.

While this is Deepika's debut Hollywood film, she made debut in Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo and interacted with her fans during the film's premiere there.

Weibo is a popular Chinese social media platform like Twitter and Facebook. Whether it is engaging with her fans at the Facebook office or answering numerous questions from the followers on Twitter, Deepika never loses the chance to thank her fans for their love and affection.

Deepika is also popular in other social media platforms as well. While she has a huge number of followers on Twitter and Facebook, the gorgeous diva is the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Now, the actress has started interacting with her foreign fans as well.

Deepika is seen as the love interest of Vin Diesel's character in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. Apart from her sizzling chemistry with the Hollywood actor, she also exhibited some action skills in the movie.

Now, she has started shooting for her next Bollywood big project Padmavati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. While Deepika will play the titular role of Queen Padmini, Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid will portray the character of her onscreen husband Rawal Ratan Singh.