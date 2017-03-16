The speculations over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's split have escalated of late as the couple is hardly seen spending time together.

The break up rumours further picked up after Deepika posted a picture with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram to wish her fans during Holi. Although the picture was a still from a Holi sequence in Deepika-Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, fans were miffed with the actress as she conveniently ignored using an image with Ranveer, with whom she had shot a Holi sequence in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela as well.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the Bajirao Mastani couple has decided to avoid public appearances together until Padmavati's shooting is over to get into the skin of their on-screen characters.

"She plays the warrior queen who refuses to surrender to his demands for any meeting. Since they play mutually hostile characters, they thought it best to avoid being seen together in public. Reports of the two parting ways in real life are a mere reflection of the distance they are meant to keep in their on-screen roles," a source told the daily.

Meanwhile, Padmavati shoot has been stalled after some miscreants vandalised the sets in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. A few months ago, Padmavati's shooting at Jaipur, Rajasthan was disrupted by members of fringe groups over alleged bending of historical facts.