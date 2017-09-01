There is no doubt that nepotism exists in Bollywood, but there are a few actors who have made a mark for themselves in the industry without the help of godfathers.

These self-made actors are so talented that they overshadow even big stars like Aamir Khan or Salman Khan in a movie.

Take a look at seven Bollywood celebrities who have cemented their position in the film industry with their talent.

Deepak Dobriyal

He started as a theatre artist and went on to make a mark in Bollywood as a supporting actor. He received critical appreciation for his role in Omkara, for portraying the character of Pappi ji in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more recently for his role in Hindi Medium.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, the powerhouse of talent, has acted in the Bengali, Tamil and Marathi film industries, apart from the Hindi film industry, and has proved her talent with brilliant performances.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has gained fame only in the past few years, and has been unstoppable since then. He can overshadow artistes and popular stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with his brilliant acting.

Jimmy Shergill

This actor needs no introduction. Jimmy Shergill started his career with Maachis and worked in movies like Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai MBBS and Yahaan, but received the due attention only recently.

Richa Chadda

She is one of the most underrated actresses in Bollywood. Time and again she has proved her talent with her acting skills, but is yet to get the due attention in the industry. She is known for her performance in Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan, to name a few.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has gained fame as the sidekick in Bollywood films. From Tanu Weds Manu Returns to Raees to Tubelight, he has cemented his position as a supporting actor with his strong performance.