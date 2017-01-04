Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the best films released in 2016 with Ryan Reynolds as the lead. Now, the film has become the most pirated movie of 2016.

According to the TorrentFreak, the pirated version of the movie was available online soon after its release in February, 2017. It has been downloaded by millions of users, as per the website.

TorrentFreak has compiled the data using several statistics (including stats from public BitTorrent trackers) to create its annual list.

The film is followed by other box-office blockbusters including Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Captain America: Civil War. Films like Suicide Squad, X-Men: Apocalypse and Finding Dory have also made it to the top 10.

Interestingly, the list mostly consists of superhero movies including Batman v. Superman, Captain America, X-Men and Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Deadpool has ranked seventh amongst the highest grossing movies of 2016 with a worldwide collection of $783 million while it has earned the title of the sixth biggest movie in terms of domestic collection at $363.1 million.

Here's the list of the top ten films.

1. Deadpool

2. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

The superhero franchise is planning to bring two more sequels in the upcoming years even after Deadpool director Tim Miller quit over creative differences with the actor Ryan Reynolds. Now, John Wick's David Leitch is on board to direct the upcoming sequels.