It looks like Deadpool 2 filming has officially kicked off. The confirmation was teased by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.

In a new Instagram post shared by the X-Men actor, Reynolds is seen sporting his iconic Deadpool suit and posing in front of the infamous X-Men mansion. While the stunning picture is newsworthy, the angle and pose hints that Reynolds subtly took a dig at Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

The Deadpool actor is known for going to extreme levels to take a dig at co-stars. With his target with regard to the Deadpool sequel has been his b**ch Josh Brolin who takes over Cable's role in Deadpool 2. However, it looks like that the actor has moved out of the X-Men franchise and taken a dig at another Marvel superhero.

The teaser picture was shared by the actor on Twitter and Instagram saw him pose against the iconic X-Men Mansion (Hatley Castle). When he shared it on Twitter, the actor wrote: "Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big f--king surprise. No one's home." When he posted the same picture on Instagram, he added: "Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap."

While the filming location is revealed, it also looks like Reynolds took a dig at Spider-Man. The new picture has close resemblance to the initial Spider-Man: Homecoming poster where Spider-Man Holland is posing against the skyline of New York.

Knowing Deadpool's habit of taking a dig at anything and everything, it wouldn't be surprising if he outwardly takes a dig at the wall crawler. The two actors did engage in an "interesting" twitter chat discussing the brazillian wax.

Over the past few weeks, Deadpool 2 has confirmed a series of key cast members that will play a crucial role in the sequel film. Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been recruited to play a key role. Her character description is still under the wraps.

It was also revealed that Jack Kesy has been cast for a mysterious villain's role. Fans speculate The Strain actor to play Black Tom.

Audition tapes leaked online also tease the possibility of a new mutant character to be introduced in the movie. This confirms the teaser spoiler about more X-Men mutants appearing in the movie mentioned by the scriptwriters earlier this year.

Deadpool 2 will complete filming by Halloween this year. The film will hit the theatres on June 1, 2018, as the year's one of the most anticipated summer releases.

