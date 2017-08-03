It has just been a few days since Deadpool's Domino actress Zazie Beetz's first look was unveiled by Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram account. But the actress has dived right into filming a mid air stunt scene.

The actress was recently clicked during the filming location accompanied with Ryan Reynolds and Just Jared gets the pictures for fans from the venue. In the pictures, both the Deadpool actors are suited up and it appears like a show-down sequence is being shot.

In the pictures shared by the website, Beetz is all decked up in her amazing Domino costume and reporting for her Deadpool 2 duties. The Domino actress was clicked hanging off a harness while she performed her scene. The pictures show the actress performing her own stunt scene while the crew helped her navigate her way from the air to touch down.

The website also shared a few pictures of Deadpool actor Reynolds (or is it his body double?) suited up in the scene. Like Beetz, the suited anti-superhero is seen setting off from the harness only to land on his back against a billboard. While Domino actress nails a perfect landing, we think Reynolds needs to take some kick-ass lessons from Beetz.

The photos were clicked during the filming of the Deadpool sequel taking place in Canada. A few of the cast of the R-Rated movie are currently in Vancouver completing the filming schedule. While the world has got the first look of Domino and Deadpool in Deadpool 2, fans want to see Cable actor Josh Brolin's first look soon.

Even in the filming location, the actor was nowhere to be seen. That could be because he is headed off to Tokyo, Japan, to kickstart the filming of Avengers 4. The actor recently announced that Marvel is entering into the filming schedule of the fourth Marvel movie sometime this week. While there has been criticisms about an actor from the same comic book studio playing two characters – Thanos and Cable – the actor is trying his best to nail the Deadpool character since Thanos will be more of CGI effects.

Deadpool 2 releases on June 1 whereas Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018.

