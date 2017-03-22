Wow! That's a deadly combination in the making. If rumours are true, Deadpool 2 could feature the Inglorious Bastard as Cable. Yes, Brad Pitt could feature in the Deadpool sequel and yes, are we excited!

Many names have been joining the long list of actors who could possibly play the role of Cable. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Nathan Fillion and Pierce Brosnan were the most popular names that made headlines. And now, with Pitt joining the list, we beg makers to stop right there and just take him on board.

Also Read: Deadpool 2: More than 2 new X-Men characters to feature in Deadpool sequel? Screenwriters drop MAJOR plot spoilers

But how did Pitt's name suddenly spring up? The rumour began when Tracking Board editor-in-chief, Jeff Sneider tweeted an article from his site, saying: "Will be interesting to see if Brad Pitt plays Cable," he wrote. "In meantime, sounds like Sony is working on a Spider-Man sequel."

Will be interesting to see if Brad Pitt plays Cable. In meantime, sounds like Sony is working on a Spider-Man sequel https://t.co/FsCTxs30Dh — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 22, 2017

Of course, fans are aware that it is a mere tweet and not a full blown article on his website. However, considering his connections with the industry, the statement cannot be taken as his mere opinion either. It was also rumoured that David Harbour from Stranger Things was considered for the role as well. But 20th Century Fox is keeping search details under wraps.

The what-if question about Pitt's recruitment to the Deadpool squad will be put to rest soon, the writers of Deadpool 2 recently told ComicBook. "It's a short, short list," Rhett Reese told the website. "An announcement will be coming very soon," Paul Wernick added. "We're gonna go into production in the next couple of months and cast announcements will be coming fast and furious."

Until we get the confirmation on Cable, we do know that Donald Glover's Atlanta heroin, Zazie Beetz, has been cast as Domino while Ryan Reynolds will reprise the title role.

Deadpool 2 will introduce Cable, the time-travelling son of X-Men's Cyclops. The sequel will be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Fans could also see Logan star Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his Professor Charles X Xavier in Deadpool 2. The film is set to be released in the first half of 2018.