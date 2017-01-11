Deadly floods in Argentina cancel Dakar Rally stage

  • January 11, 2017 16:50 IST
    By Reuters
Deadly floods in Argentina cancel Dakar Rally stage Close
At least two people were killed when a landslide swept across a national highway in Jujuy, Argentina on 10 January. A freak weather pattern has also caused heavy flooding and mudslides, forcing over 1,000 residents to evacuate their homes. The landslide has also caused the cancellation of the 9th stage of the annual Dakar Rally.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular