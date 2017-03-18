Deadly downpours and mudslides ravage Peru, killing dozens

Unusually heavy rains in Peru have killed at least 62 people in the countrys latest round of flooding. The floods have also injured more than 140 people across 24 regions in the Latin American country, while almost 550,000 people are thought to have been displaced. The Huaycoloro River in Peruvian capital Lima overflowed its banks, forcing residents to leave their homes after torrents of mud and water rushed through the streets.