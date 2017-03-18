- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Deadly downpours and mudslides ravage Peru, killing dozens
Unusually heavy rains in Peru have killed at least 62 people in the countrys latest round of flooding. The floods have also injured more than 140 people across 24 regions in the Latin American country, while almost 550,000 people are thought to have been displaced. The Huaycoloro River in Peruvian capital Lima overflowed its banks, forcing residents to leave their homes after torrents of mud and water rushed through the streets.
Most popular