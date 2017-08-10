On August 6, Hyderabad-based Sudharani Manikonda‏ ordered a couple of food items from Big Basket. But when she checked the package two days later, she spotted a black thing inside the urad dal packet. And to her utter dismay, it turned out to be a dead rat.

She immediately took photos and videos of the packet and shared them on her Twitter handle.

"@bigbasket_com .Got a rat free with dal [sic]" she tweeted. Following this, the company quickly reacted to the incident with the tweet: "We will escalate this to concern team and necessary action will be taken regarding this [sic]."

"Hello Sudharani, sorry to note about this, could you pls share the order details with us, will take this up with the team [sic]," reads the tweet by the grocery shop. Upon the request of the company, she also shared the purchase bill on her social media account. It is learnt that Big Basket has offered to replace the packet, but Sudharani, who has been a loyal customer of the company for the past two years, seems not interested in the deal.

Check out the disturbing photos of rat found in dal packet here:

Big Basket reached out to IBTimes India to clarify on the incident. The organisation said in a tweet: "We are in touch with the customer and are doing everything possible to establish what happened."

It also said: "We take every customer complaint very seriously at bigbasket and particularly something that affects our reputation for quality."