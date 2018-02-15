Two Washington state mothers are taking action against a daycare for allegedly waxing their children's eyebrows. They have claimed that the staff at the Boys & Girls Club-sponsored daycare did the job without consent. However, authorities at the daycare have called their claims "unsubstantiated."

Alyssa Salgado and Glenda Marie Cruz on February 1 dropped their two-year-old children at the Columbia Basin College childcare center in Pasco. The childcare is run by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties, reports Pix 11. The incident occurred on the very same day and the women's posts on Facebook have gone viral since then.

"I [went to] pick up my daughter yesterday and saw a red mark in between her eyebrows," Alyssa Salgado wrote. She first thought that it was a scratch.

"But as soon as I get home I get a closer look, [and discover] these women decided to wax my daughter's unibrow," she wrote.

Salgado was shocked upon discovering that her two-year-old daughter Lilayiah's unibrow was waxed.

She further wrote that everything about her daughter is perfect. "I am a mother nothing like this should ever happen and they had no right to touch my daughter at all," Salgado wrote.

She even took her daughter to a doctor on February 5. After a thorough checkup, it was found that Lilayiah did lose a patch of hair between her eyebrows.

Glenda Marie Cruz claimed that her toddler son's eyebrows were waxed on the same day.

"I tried to touch his face. He doesn't let me touch his face. He says, 'No, No, stop,' and it hurts me because that's my baby," Cruz told WLTX.

The children have been taken out of CBC daycare.

On February 14, a Boys & Girls club's spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that an internal investigation found the claims of the two mothers to be "unsubstantiated."

"The Washington State Department of Early Learning (the licensing agency for childcare centers) continues to investigate the complaint with the full support and cooperation of the Boys & Girls Clubs," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The primary concern of the childcare is the safety of the kids, and that illegal activity on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth will not be tolerated, the statement read.

The two mothers have said they will not stop until proper action is taken in this case. According to the officials, authorities will come to a decision within 30 days.