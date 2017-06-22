Around one hundred people gathered on Parliament Square as part of what organisers had billed as the Day of Rage demonstration on June 21. The anti-government demonstration deliberately coincided with the Queens Speech, with the aim of demanding justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Day of Rage protester angry at Conservatives voting down Housing Bill
- June 22, 2017 15:40 IST
