David Moyes surprised by reaction to altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks
Sunderland manager David Moyes told reporters on 4 April he was surprised by the coverage relating to his altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks. Moyes is said to have reached out to Sparks - who did not submit a complaint - a day after the interview and issued a full apology that was accepted by both the freelance reporter and the BBC.