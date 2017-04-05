Sunderland manager David Moyes told reporters on 4 April he was surprised by the coverage relating to his altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks. Moyes is said to have reached out to Sparks - who did not submit a complaint - a day after the interview and issued a full apology that was accepted by both the freelance reporter and the BBC.
David Moyes surprised by reaction to altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks
Sunderland manager David Moyes told reporters on 4 April he was surprised by the coverage relating to his altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks. Moyes is said to have reached out to Sparks - who did not submit a complaint - a day after the interview and issued a full apology that was accepted by both the freelance reporter and the BBC.
- April 5, 2017 15:33 IST
-