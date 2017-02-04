David Cameron tells Arnold Schwarzenegger: Ill be back

  • February 4, 2017 17:11 IST
    By Reuters
The former UK prime minister David Cameron made an appearance on ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzeneggers Snapchat page. They had appeared together at an event at the University of Southern California on 2 February. Cameron stepped down as prime minister in September 2016 after the EU referendum resulted in a pro-Brexit decision.
