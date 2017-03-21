Ahead of its July release, American author Stephen King has unveiled a new poster for the forthcoming film adaptation of his classic series, The Dark Tower.

Also read: The new clips of Ghost in the Shell reveal epic water fight scene, iconic shelling sequence and more

King took to Twitter to share the poster. He also shared a message along with it: "Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure."

The poster of the film shows Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) with his companion Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), at the bottom, as they appear to be walking on the sky, upside down. And, if you turn the poster sround, then you can see Walter Padick (McConaughey) walking along the road surrounded by sky-high buildings that depict the ominous Dark Tower.

Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure. #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/0h0UnMq39i — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 19, 2017

The official synopsis reads: The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, The Dark Tower will not be a straight adaptation of King's series of books. The books are a mind-blowing combination of science fiction, horror, and fantasy.The film's cast includes Idris Elba (Roland Deschain) and Matthew McConaughey (Walter Padick).

The Dark Tower is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2017. Initially, the film was set to hit theatres in February, but was delayed by several months as it required more work on the visual effects.