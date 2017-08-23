Danish forces scrambled to intercept a Russian bomber plane above the Baltic Sea. Surprise Russian forays into international skies near NATO allies have made Moscows neighbors nervous. NATO and neutral air forces regularly track Russian warplanes flying above the Baltic at short or no notice.
Danish pilots flank Russian Bear bomber above Baltic Sea
Danish forces scrambled to intercept a Russian bomber plane above the Baltic Sea. Surprise Russian forays into international skies near NATO allies have made Moscows neighbors nervous. NATO and neutral air forces regularly track Russian warplanes flying above the Baltic at short or no notice.
- August 23, 2017 14:15 IST
-