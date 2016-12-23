Actor Aamir Khan's much awaited film Dangal has opened with a good response at the overseas box office, especially in the UAE-GCC region. The film has crossed 2.5 million mark at the UAE-GCC box office in just one day.

While Dangal released in India on December 23 to over 4300 screens, it was released in approximately 1000 screens in the international market. The Aamir-starrer hit the screens in the US and Canada on December 21 and received a positive response.

Dangal has collected $282,280 at the US box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START... USA: $ 282,280 Canada: $ 42,816 Total: $ 325,096 [₹ 2.21 cr] @Rentrak."

The trade analyst also tweeted the box office collection of UAE-GCC. "#Dangal takes a SUPERB start in key intl markets...UAE-GCC: Thu AED 2.5 million [₹ 4.62 cr], UK: Thu previews £ 118,487 [₹ 98.67 lacs]"

Aamir's fan following has led to a superb opening of Dangal at the international market. The actor's previous releases hold big records at the overseas box office.

Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan starrer fails to beat Baahubali, PK records in US

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Phogat (played by Aamir) and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. It is about Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters who went on to become world class wrestling champions. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the characters of his daughters, Sakshi Tanwar plays their mother's role.