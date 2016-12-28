Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal made fantastic collections at the overseas box office in the first weekend, but it failed to beat the international business records of Sultan and Dhoom 3.

Aamir Khan's popularity in the international market and the huge hype surrounding Dangal had made everyone think that the movie will shatter all the previous records. The film was expected to become the all-time biggest opener and highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the opening weekend.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed biographical sports drama was premiered in key foreign markets on Wednesday and it opened to a decent response everywhere. But Dangal failed to become the biggest opener for Aamir Khan and could not beat the record of his previous movies like PK and Dhoom 3. It also failed to beat the record of Salman Khan's Sultan, which is the biggest opener of 2016.

The Aamir Khan-starrer received positive talk from the audience in the international markets and the word-of-mouth publicity helped it gain strength on the following days. Dangal collected approximately US$9 million (Rs 60.97 crore gross) at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended opening weekend. It shattered the record of Aamir Khan's PK, which grossed $7.9 million overseas.

Aamir Khan's movie Dhoom 3, which grossed $10.2 million in 2014, was the all-time highest grossing Bollywood film in the opening weekend. Salman Khan's Sultan collected $13.73 million (Rs 92 crore) in its opening weekend and smashed the record of Dhoom 3. Dangal was expected to break both these records, but it failed to do so. However, it has become the third all-time highest grosser.

Area Dangal Dhoom 3 Sultan US $3,359,204 (331) $3,422,590 (239) * 2,722,731 (283) Canada US$548,577 (26) US$6,17,134 (26) UAE AED10,200,000 AED10,310,000 UK £629,987 (165) £884,567 (97) £1,034,641 (121) Australia A$735,755 (39) A$695,782 (30) 792,290 (29) New Zealand NZ$188,732 (17) NZ$217,923 (19) NZ$380,624 (30) Malaysia MYR87,431 (6) MYR448,837 (22) Pakistan No Releae PKR6,68,17,000 NA Germany NA NA €44,527 (26)

* US/Canada collections together

NA - Not Available.