Director Nitesh Tiwari's Bollywood movie Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has received positive reviews from the audience across the globe.

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, who went on to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Geeta won the gold medal (55 kg) and her sister Babita Kumari won the silver (51 kg).

Dangal revolves around the story of former champion wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan), whose dream is to win a gold medal for India in wrestling. But he fails to do it and he promises that his son will do it. However, he is disappointed when his wife Shobha Kaur (Sakshi Tanwar) gives birth to four daughters. He does not believe girls can wrestle well.

But Mahavir's perception changes, when two of his daughters - Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra), come home after beating up two boys. He starts training his daughters in wrestling. How he makes Geeta and Babita professional wrestlers forms the crux of the story of Dangal.

Besides direction, Nitesh Tiwari has also written story and screenplay for Dangal in collaboration with Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra. His brilliant scripting and direction are the highlights of the movie. Aamir Khan's physical transformation and performance, Sakshi, Fatima and Sanya's acting skills are also among the highlights of the film, say the audience.

Dangal has got superb production values and Pritham's songs and background score, Sethu Sriram's cinematography and brilliant choreography of fights are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film posted on Twitter. Here is the live update of Dangal movie review by audience.

Raghava Rag's ‏@Rags_aCreator

What a Scene .. Father and Daughter Wrestling Scene and situation, expressions Superbbb Fantastic - #Dangal What An Emotional&Goosebumps Ride #Dangal Everyone gave 200% Justification 2 their Roles&Their Work.Hatsoff 2 Aamir for Selecting dis Script

Kshitij Mehta ‏@kshitijm_

inspiring, entertaining & drives home the power of the girl child. #Dangal is a movie that the heartlands need to watch. Might change lives!

S ‏@Shorabb

Just watched #Dangal & i can conveniently say that out of over 2 dozen movies i have watched in Cinemas, this is by far the best. Speechless Amir khans acting as a father/coach was superb and flawless. The movie wasnt boring, every scene in it was making sense except one. #Dangal I wont post spoilers here, but this is a movie everyone should watch with their families. Has many emotional and touching scenes too #Dangal

Tranquility. ‏@yamzsk_

#Dangal is a must watch for all cinema lovers. It'll leave one speechless! What an absolute masterpiece, every minute of it is worth it! Wow

Shibani ‏@ShibaniWrites

It will be Haanikaarak to miss these Dhaakad girls! 2016 ends with heart warmed, spirit uplifted, foot tapped and rib tickled. #Dangal ❤️ A special shout out to #DivyaRao from @DisneyIndia who first came up with the idea for and developed this film. Unsung hero. Director Nitesh Tiwari. @niteshtiwari22 Brings every member of his crew to the party. Quite like a great sports team. #Dangal

14 ‏@shasha1495

#Dangal entertaining n engrossing so far The little girl who played as Geetha is outstanding so is @aamir_khan seeti maar 1st half

Jagat Joon ‏@JagatJoon12

#Dangal is a new benchmark for Indian Film Industry. No #Sultan aur #Baahubali can ever come close to this one. Aamir nails it again

Khada ‏@HifrienKhadu

#Dangal was such a grt movie.Salute to that father who supported his daughters to win million hearts thank U sir @aamir_khan fr ths movie

Rajesh sharma ‏@rajrad

Great movie 4 entire family. Strong msg. Grounded in reality and convincing performances. Good job by Team #Dangal #dangalreview #AAMIRKHAN

Ritu Krishna ‏@RituKrishna

#RitusReviews #Dangal-Hindi biographical movie about wrestling - Phogut sisters historic win at commonwealth games.Inspiring movie. !4.5*

Akshay Kothari ‏@akshayoman

#Dangal #AAMIRKHAN #biopics magnificent masterpiece by Mr. perfectionist. Not to be missed . All actors justify their presence & 2 each 1

KRK ‏@kamaalrkhan

It's interval and #Dangal is a brilliant and emotional film. It's a 100% multiplex audience film. #Dangal is a beautiful film which will inspire millions of the girls in Asia. It will educate ppl who don't consider girls equal to boys. #Dangal is not a 100% commercial film but it's very niche n arty type film which will do good at multiplexes n average at single screens.

Kaushik LM ‏@LMKMovieManiac

#Dangal - FANTASTIC.. MUST WATCH!! @aamir_khan delivers another classic for the masses. ATBB waiting. Emotional sports drama. True story #Dangal - Has some mindblowing wrestling scenes - so intense, real The 4 girls (playing Geeta, Babita) deserve all the Awards #Dangal -Can't imagine anyone but @aamir_khan for this role(4 looks). Single-minded focus as the coach of his girls. Climax emotion is fab #Dangal -You wont forget the cheerful cousin character too. Lovely cast. @aamir_khan lets all take the spotlight. Such a selfless Superstar #Sultan is more about the #Salman mass persona with max commercial elements. In #Dangal, Plot is King & #Aamir delivers just what's needed!

Narayanan ‏@narayananrl

#Dangal - Bollywood's #IrudhiSutturu. Here dad plays d role of coach.Outstanding 1st half.Gud 2nd half.AamirKhan ends 2016 on high note. #Dangal - @aamir_khan plays role f strict father well.Hooks audience towards him.Child actors were outstanding.Music,BGM,dialogues are good. #Dangal has lot f similarities wth IrudhiSutturu.National Coaches in sports film r always shown in bad light.In future,shld break this jinx. #Dangal - Tells importance f women sport.Lot f good messages thrownin the film.Kudos to team for making it engaging. #Dangal - Tells imp msg that a player should play the game in his/her natural way to win it.Good dialogue f comparing styles f Dravid&Sehwag

Asad ‏@asadshan

Watched #Dangal and its brilliance & beauty is in its earthiness. Every second emotes & I felt like I was watching lagaan again - Brilliant

Vinod Bishnoii ‏@vinodbishnoii

#Dangal should be nominated for Oscar's Words wud be less to describe what an awesome movie it is, @aamir_khan the champion#dangalreview

अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ‏@MainAmitabh

Whoever saw #Dangal including me, felt awestruck! Words will fall short for a masterpiece by Mr. Perfectionist @aamir_khan & Nitish sir.

Saurabh Singh ‏@SyncreticSau

What a terrific watch , complete entertainer well made and totally worth watching first day @DangalTheFilm #Epic #Lovedit What an amazing work by the entire cast specially t girls &@aamir_khan , kudos to the captain of the ship director @niteshtiwari22 #Dangal Every parents who strived hard to make their children shine can so much relate to Dangal . Such an emotional saga #Dangal @DangalTheFilm Salute to the impeccable choice of movies made by @aamir_khan , no wonder he rules the Boxoffice #Dangal is no exception #lovedit. The strength and Agilty required for #wrestling is beyond imagination. Much respect to the players & thanks to #dangal for promoting it

Straight Talk ‏@Direct_Shooter

#Dangal is an epitome of blood pumping motivational story telling....Truly wishing this movie to go places in world cinema...Brilliant !! Movies are meant to entertain but #Dangal will lift the attitude of each and every viewer who watches it. Hands down, Amir Khan is a champion movie maker of present times. Knows how to pick a winning team and play the game in top form. #Dangal Though parallels can be drawn to Chak De and Sultan, the core content of #Dangal stands strong on its own creative capacity.

Arjun Bardhan ‏@arjunidiot

Really enjoyed #Dangal. Engaging, measured, empowering and motivating. Terrific casting and exceptional performances. Aamir Khan is so good in #Dangal. But what surprised me are the girls. And the fight sequences are so well choreographed, raw and real.

Dangal ‏@rocking_n

Firstly, thanks to Mahavir Singh Phogat, @geeta_phogat and @BabitaPhogat for inspiring us #Dangal Mixed with some drama, thoroughly gripping and engaging. The girls have done a great job #Dangal Team of Dangal thanks for bringing the story to light for people like me who do not know this inspiring story #Dangal

Parampara ‏@cinemawaali

#Dangal is an impressive journey, the one that leaves an impact. A tale well told, myriad of emotions well portrayed. All with such finesse The narrative grabs your attention within the first 45 minutes with a grip that keeps you hooked till the last frame. #Dangal #Dangal is a product of what we call a team effort. Brilliant writing, exceptional direction, superlative acts & what music! @niteshtiwari22 Zaira Wasim had me hooked to #Dangal. And Fatima didn't let me let go! Call it a debut of the champions,these girls are the soul of the film

sarfraz K ‏@sarfrazhaan

#Dangal has been watched. It's rousing & very well made. Great performances. I wouldn't rate it better than Lagaan though.

Salilacharya ‏@Salilacharya

Some films are experiences tht make u go thru all the emotions all at once #dangal is that brilliant casting @CastingChhabra 10 stars for u The girls playing young #geetaphogat and older omes were spectacularly spot on #dangal @aamir_khan U cannot compare #sultan and #dangal ... bth were superb if #sultan brght the #star out @BeingSalmanKhan #dangal brings the experience out Im just thnkful that in an industry which is always scared to go beyond their comfort zone @aamir_khan stands alone #watta talent #dangal

Ashok ‏@bleedblue111

#Dangal is a story that needs to be told... And it was told in a right way. Amazing performances and very inspiring !!...

Princy ツ ‏@Princy2weets

#Dangal One of the finest films in Indian cinema loved every bit of it..amazing performances,inspiring and soul touching. MUST WATCH! #Dangal Salute To The Mr.Perfectionist @aamir_khan

Naveen ‏@IamNaveenDK

#Dangal: Excellent. Striking performances galore. Realistic and true to its genre in every sense. Skillfully detailed and narrated!

Giantsfan ‏@GiantsfanA1

#Dangal smartly written & performed strikes balance of being relevant & emotionally uplifting & not manipulative or cliche'd.Well done! #Dangal is more of winners in women & 3 Cheers to #Aamirkhan for letting them lead.Easily performance of the year deserving all accolades

Sumit kadel ‏@KadelSumit