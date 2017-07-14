Pooja Gandhi's Dandupalya was one of the biggest commercial hits of 2012. A sequel of the movie hit the theatres on Friday with almost the same cast. Sanjjanna Galrani, Makarand Deshpande, Ravi Kale, Ravi Shankar, Shruthi and Adi Lokesh play pivotal roles in the Kannada film, which has Arjun Janya's music, Venkat Prasad's cinematography and Ravichandran's editing.

The film is about the infamous gang from Dandupalya, a place near Hoskote in Bengaluru rural. The gang had earned notoriety for their heinous crimes. The first instalment had thrown light at the modus operandi of the gang that created a fear psychosis in the minds of people in Bengaluru between 1996 and 2001.

The gang used to rob and rape women before slitting their throats. The migrants from Andhra Pradesh are now behind the bars.

The movie Dandupalya ended with the cops catching the culprits. The second part is said to be the continuation of the first instalment and portrays the other side of the criminals.

Reviews:

Below, we bring to you the audience response to Dandupalya 2:

Shreyaz Babu‏: #dandupalya2 watching in vainidhi theater with crowd, first half is good, waiting for second half...#Pooja_Gandhi looking innocent in part#2