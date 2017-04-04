The Dalai Lama has had an emotional reunion with the paramilitary guard who escorted him to safety nearly 60 years ago. The Tibetan spiritual leader fled to India following a failed uprising against China. The Dalai Lama is on a 12-day visit to Indias north east region. He will also visit the hill town of Tawang despite strong protests from Beijing. China has ruled Tibet with an iron fist since it was peacefully liberated by the Peoples Liberation Army in 1950. China denies any repression in Tibet and says its rule has brought development to a once backward and poverty-stricken region.