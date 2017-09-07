Daddy starring Arjun Rampal that opened in theatres on Friday, September 8, has received mixed reviews and ratings from audience across the globe.

It is based on the true story of Mumbai's gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli and Arjun has undergone facial transformation to look every bit of Gawli. The actor's look has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs to watch the film.

10 biggest upcoming Bollywood biopics that you cannot afford to miss

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film will reportedly showcase the controversial life of Gawli, from being one of the most wanted criminals to becoming a politician in Maharashtra. Ashim has said in his interviews that the film is not about glorifying a gangster but about presenting his real story.

In August 2012, Gawli was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was found guilty of murdering a Shiv Sena leader.

Daddy, which is Arjun's first biopic, will mark South actress Aishwarya Rajesh's debut in Bollywood. She plays Arun's wife Asha Gawli in the film.

Check out some viewers' verdict on Daddy shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Arjun's movie review by the audience:

Ahmed Mir‏: "#Daddy is an excellent film. A rustic, gritty crime-drama with top notch prod design. Stay away masala lovers. @DaddyRealStory @rampalarjun"

Stay tuned for more updates