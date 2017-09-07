While Arjun Rampal's fans have been talking about the actor's transformation for the movie Daddy, the film is already getting some positive reviews from the critics.

Based on the life of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli, Daddy is a crime thriller. Arjun plays the lead character of Arun. Directed by Ashim Ahluwali, the film shows how Arun get into the underworld before joining politics and the difficulties he faced in the process.

Although it is a biopic on Arun, actor Arjun Rampal has said the film does not glorify the character. Arjun's performance has earned critical acclaim.

The movie is slated to be released on September 8 in India, but it has been screened in other parts of the world, and also a special screening was held here. Some reviews are already out, and most are positive.

Some critics are praising Arjun's performance calling it intense and powerful. The story and presentation of Daddy are also being appreciated. It is said that Daddy marks the best ever performance by Arjun till date. Many are also talking about uncanny resemblance of Arjun with Arun.

After a long time, Arjun has appeared in a lead role, and so far reviews suggest the actor has done a good job. Check some reviews here:

.@rampalarjun is slaying it in & as #Daddy. Outstanding performance! Take a bow. Guys do watch

daddy tomorrow... @MovieTalkies pic.twitter.com/cMpEJ7p4eN — pankhurie mulasi (@pankhurie) September 7, 2017

Masala.com: A slicker second half and more insight into Gawli's transition would have made Daddy a more engaging watch. However Daddy is a realistic movie, watch it if you are a big Arjun Rampal fan.

.@rampalarjun's #Daddy is outstanding but certain scenes scared me. @FarOutAkhtar will impress you with his don avatar! — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 7, 2017