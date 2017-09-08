The first trailer for The Current War has been unveiled online. It features Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as world-famous inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, respectively.

Set in 1879, The Current War follows an epic battle between Edison and Westinghouse. Cumberbatch's Edison introduces direct current (DC) to the world through the Edison Electric Light Company. And, this put him in a direct battle against Westinghouse Electric Company and their concept of alternating current (AC).

The official synopsis of the movie reads—

The Current War is a dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

Check out the first trailer for The Current War below.

In the trailer, the current war between the two inventors might have continued until the third major player shows up — the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult). Tesla's new invention brings up a new challenge for Edison's direct current.

Besides Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, the movie features Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), the film will be premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10. It will be followed by a limited theatrical release on November 24 and then will have a worldwide release on January 19, 2018.