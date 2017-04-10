Police officers and well-wishers lined the streets of Westminster to pay tribute to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London terror attack on 22 March. Crowds could be heard applauding the hearse of PC Palmer as it left the Palace of Westminster on 10 April, ahead of the funeral at Southwark Cathedral.
Crowds applaud as PC Keith Palmer’s coffin departs Palace of Westminster for funeral at Southwark Cathedral
Police officers and well-wishers lined the streets of Westminster to pay tribute to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London terror attack on 22 March. Crowds could be heard applauding the hearse of PC Palmer as it left the Palace of Westminster on 10 April, ahead of the funeral at Southwark Cathedral.
- April 10, 2017 19:35 IST
-