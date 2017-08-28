http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/632392/cristiano-ronaldo-crowned-fifa-player-year-claudio-ranieri-wins-manager-award.jpg IBTimes UK

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo could be frustrated with the five-match suspension he has received from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for shoving a referee, but he isn't keen on reflecting that emotion in his Instagram photos.

As Los Blancos drew 2-2 against Valencia on Sunday in the La Liga, Cristiano, watching the match with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr and twins Mateo and Eva Maria Dos Santos, posed in a photo that deserves to be treasured forever.

Seen resting in a blue sofa, the family photo is already set to become the most-like pic from Cristiano's Instagram account, this 2017. It has generated over 5 million likes in just 12 hours. More likes are getting generated, as you read.

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Cristiano is set to be a father yet again as Georgina is presently pregnant and could be expecting later this year, possibly as early as October. The prolific forward, meanwhile, post completion of his ban, will be set for return to the pitch again on September 17 when the Los Blancos take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga match.

Meanwhile, it has been a topsy-turvy year of his girlfriend Georgina. The Spanish model bagged a job in the Uno Models agency earlier this year and only weeks back, it was reported that her father Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez, who lives in Argentina, and mother Ana Maria Hernandez, who lives in Italy, have completely deserted their daughter and have no plans of keeping in touch, owing to her sudden pregnancy.

MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP/Getty

Cristiano and Georgina: The love story

Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months. The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland earlier this year, and was in attendance, cheering for her beau, as Cristiano bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.

Most-liked Instagram photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 so far:

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ?❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

4 times in the row ? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Happy man ? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

?❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:28am PDT