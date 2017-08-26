Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 11 next Wednesday, August 30, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature troubled moments for NCI's media liaison officer, Yoo Min Young.

It was hinted in the previous episode that the serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, who is popularly known as The Reaper, is closely watching every member in Kang Ki Hyung's team. He has been plotting revenge against the NCI profilers for ruining his plans and sending him behind bars.

The killer has already sent a warning to the team by leaving Seo Hye Won's earrings at a crime site. Although Kim Hyun Joon and Ha Sun Woo were willing to help their team leader in his fight against the criminal, he asked them to stay away from it.

But the young NCI agents might secretly help the veteran profiler and get into trouble. The promo for episode 11 shows the highly trained profilers searching for Min Young, who will probably go missing during an investigation.

The video also focuses on the mysterious murder case of a couple. The case may get more complicated next week. An investigation officer informs the NCI profilers that there was no sign of a break in at the crime site.

Shortly, one of team members realise that the culprit has changed his pattern. "He only murdered the man this time and abducted the woman. There must be reason for changing his pattern," says a NCI profiler.

The footage then shows the criminal torturing his victim. When the lady screams for help, he threatens her and says, "If you say one more thing, you will be punished for your sin. This is the last warning." The NCI team gradually realises that there is something wrong with their investigation and they need to be quick in finding the culprit to save the victim.

To find out what lies ahead for the highly trained profilers, watch Criminal Minds episode 11 next Wednesday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 10 episodes online here.

