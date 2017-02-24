Crash landing at Schiphol airport

  • February 24, 2017 03:21 IST
    By Storyful
Crash landing at Schiphol airport Close
A plane flying from Edinburgh crash landed at Amsterdams Schiphol airport.The landing gear of the Flybe aircraft collapsed as flight Flight BE1284 was arriving from Edinburgh.As it came down heavy on the runway in strong windsThe plane touched down hard on its right side.All the passengers were evacuated from the plane unharmed.
