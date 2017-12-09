Social media may be an entertaining place with tons of images to look through and thousands of pieces to read, but it comes with its own set of drawbacks, some so bizarre that they can leave you scarred. From racism to bullying, internet users have seen it all, and some have even gotten so fed up that they have gone on a detox.

However, there are some social media users who take on these racists and bullies in such dignified ways that they become overnight sensations and win our hearts. And one such person is Simran Jeet Singh, a Sikh scholar of religion, who lives in New York.

Singh, on December 5, posted a tweet speaking up against US President Donald Trump's travel ban on eight Muslim nations. "Last week the US President shared anti-Muslim hate videos. Today the Supreme Court approved the Muslim ban. This is how hate gets normalized. We must all resist together. #NoMuslimBanEver" he wrote.

Last week the US President shared anti-Muslim hate videos.

Today the Supreme Court approved the Muslim ban.

This is how hate gets normalized.

We must all resist together.#NoMuslimBanEver — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 4, 2017

Dear America,



Just because something is legal doesn't make it right.

Do you know what else was legal?



- Slavery

- Jim Crow

- Japanese Internment#NoMuslimBanEver — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 4, 2017

While he could have been just voicing out his opinion, the Twitterati didn't really take his comments kindly and lashed out at Singh telling him to leave the country if he felt that way. "Go back to whatever 3rd world country you belong in!!" wrote one, while another added: "Dear Indian, Just because something is legal doesn't make it right. Do you know what STILL exists in India -CASTE system -Honor Killings -RAPE capital of the world."

Go back to whatever 3rd world country you belong in!! — Chris D. Wellen (@chris_wellen) December 5, 2017

Dear Indian,

Just because something is legal doesn't make it right.

Do you know what STILL exists in India



-CASTE system

-Honor Killings

-RAPE capital of the world#NOTYOURCOUNTRY #GOHOME — KushHangover (@KushHangoverMD) December 4, 2017

The comments would generally have irked anyone, but Singh wasn't the one to unnecessarily hit back at these trollers. Instead, he made a statement, which was lauded by thousands of users on the micro-blogging site. "My mom just joined Twitter and saw all the racist messages where people tell me to 'go home' and 'go back' to where I came from. She wanted me to thank you all. She really wants me to move back to Texas," he wrote.

The tweet garnered such massive attention that it has, until now, been liked by 154,271 people and has received 27,100 retweets. Singh tweet also received several heart-warming replies that ranged from "Tell your mom we need you here and stand with you, her, and an America that welcomes all people of good will," and "What is wrong with you?! This is his home, not that it matters at all. You need to work out your issues," to "Simran, I'm awarding you my unofficial Tweet-Of-The-Week™ Bravo Sir!"

My mom just joined Twitter and saw all the racist messages where people tell me to "go home" and "go back to where I came from." She wanted me to thank you all. She really wants me to move back to Texas. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 5, 2017

Well, all we can say is that we wish more people were like you Simran Jeet Singh!