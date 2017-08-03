One of the most difficult clients Million Dollar Matchmaker Patti Stanger has had is Courtney Stodden, and it may have something to do with Stodden's love for walking around nude.

Talking to People about the 22-year-old who was previously married to 57-year-old Doug Hutchison, Stanger described Stodden as uncontrollable. "It was because she is so out-of-the-box and so uncontrollable. She thinks it's okay to run around nude and naked and jump on people," said Stanger.

"She's kind of like Corinne [Olympios of The Bachelor fame] a little bit — you can't wrangle her and she giggles about it. I'm like, 'You need to get serious!'"

Stodden grabbed headlines when she married Hutchison at 16, who was her tutor at an acting class. The pair got married in 2011, but their marriage came to an end in early 2017.

Now, with some help from Stanger, Stodden is giving love a second chance.

"She is kind of like Marilyn Monroe stuck in this body where it's okay for men to love you and she puts her sexy voice on," said Stanger about Stodden. "And then she does something crazy — a big twist at the end of the episode — and people are gonna be like, 'What? Did that really happen?' "

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres Friday at 10 pm ET on WE tv. The new season will feature several celebrities, including former Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon, Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Claudia Jordan, Baywatch beauty Donna D'Errico, and Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera.