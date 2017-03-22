A major research, which included 46,000 women, has revealed that contraceptive pills can protect women from cancer for 35 years after stopping its consumption.

This benchmark experiment turned out to be one of the longest one ever in which the participants were surveyed for 44 years.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen, with Dr Lisa Iversen as the lead researcher, carried out this study.

They analysed British women, who consumed birth control pills for an average of three and a half years while they were in their 20s and 30s.

All cancer risks were analysed by the researchers and it was found that the women who consumed the pills in their reproductive ages were safeguarded from ovarian, bowel and womb cancers for up to 35 years.

"Because the study has been going for such a long time we are able to look at the very long term effects, if there are any, associated with the pill. What we found from looking at up to 44 years' worth of data, was that having ever used the pill, women are less likely to get colorectal, endometrial and ovarian cancer," Dr Iversen revealed in a statement.

Women are usually more prone to cancers in the later stages of their lives, when they are in their 50s and above. The intake of contraceptives by these women was found to curb the risk of generating cancer.

"So, the protective benefits from using the pill during their reproductive years are lasting for at least 30 years after women have stopped using the pill. We were also interested in what the overall balance of all-types of cancer is amongst women who have used the pill as they enter the later stages of their life. We did not find any evidence of new cancer risks appearing later in life as women get older," Dr Iversen elucidated.

"These results from the longest-running study in the world into oral contraceptive use are reassuring. Specifically, pill users don't have an overall increased risk of cancer over their lifetime and that the protective effects of some specific cancers last for at least 30 years," she concluded.