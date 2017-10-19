The ongoing exchange between President Trump and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson is going viral. Rep. Wilson, D-Fla, said she overheard the call from Trump to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed during an attack in Niger. According to Wilson, Trump told Myesha Johnson: He knew what he signed up for, but when it happens, it hurts anyway.
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson calls out Trump twice on remarks to widow of fallen soldier
- October 19, 2017 08:45 IST
