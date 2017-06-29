The Congress has decided not to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout scheduled to take place on the midnight of June 30 at the Central Hall in Parliament, party leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi said on Thursday, June 29.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee decided to skip the GST rollout session expressing deep concerns about its implementation in a post on Facebook.

The Congress, which had made a significant contribution in the smooth passage of GST legislation, has objected to the June 30 midnight special session of Parliament because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not President Pranab Mukherjee will be launching the landmark tax.

"How can the Prime Minister launch GST in the presence of the President? This is not done and acceptable," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

An invite sent by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar says Modi would launch GST on June 30 at 11 pm at the Central Hall of Parliament in the presence of Mukherjee.