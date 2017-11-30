Former Defence Minister A K Antony was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 29. The sospital authorities have confirmed that the 76-year-old politician suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after a fall in the bathroom.

"He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon and is currently admitted. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain hemorrhage," a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Antony, who reportedly fell inside his home, is expected to remain in the hospital for two or three more days. He is currently under conservative treatment as doctors need time to decide on the next course of action.

Conservative management is a type of medical treatment defined by the avoidance of invasive measures such as surgery or other invasive procedures, usually with the intent to preserve function or body parts.

Meanwhile, the latest reports also suggest that the former minister will also undergo surgery in the coming days.

"There was a meeting of neurosurgeons and general surgeons Thursday morning to decide on the surgery," a hospital official said.

Antony, who was the Chief Minister of Kerala three times, has also served as the Defence Minister of India twice for seven-and-a-half years during the United Progressive Alliance government.