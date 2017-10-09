Xiaomi is finally going to unveil its premium smartphone – Mi MIX 2 – in India on Tuesday, October 10, after originally launching the handset last month.

This is great news for Indian fans, who were disappointed after the company failed to bring its first bezel-less smartphone Mi MIX to the country last year. The arrival of Mi MIX 2 certainly makes up for the loss.

Just ahead of the official announcement, there's some important news for all the anticipated buyers of the Mi MIX 2. In an email statement sent to the International Business Times India, Flipkart confirmed that the upcoming Mi MIX 2 would be available exclusively on its platform. It's not clear if the smartphone will be available for purchase on the same day as it is being launched on October 10, but we'll know more soon.

"After blockbuster launches of the year - Redmi Note 4 & Mi A1 on Flipkart in 2017, Xiaomi will soon be launching its new premium flagship smartphone, Mi Mix 2, exclusively on Flipkart," the e-commerce platform said.

The launch of the Mi MIX 2 in India is an important one for Xiaomi as well as the customers. The company hasn't launched a premium smartphone in the country till date despite having record-breaking sales for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The company's Redmi Note 4 became India's best-selling smartphone with over 5 million units in less than a year.

Xiaomi also launched its first Android One-powered Mi A1 smartphone, which top rated on Flipkart. The Mi MIX 2 is going to be a game-changer, but it's hard to predict on which side is it going to fall. But the international success of the Mi MIX 2 along with the new trend of bezel-less smartphones suggests it can gain similar success in India.

From the Mi MIX 2's original launch, we know its key features and specifications. The handset comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD bezel-free display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403ppi and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM and has three storage options – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Xiaomi also offers a Special Edition of the Mi MIX 2, which comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and has an all-ceramic body. It remains unclear if Xiaomi will bring this prolific model to India.

Other features include a 12MP rear-facing camera with OIS, 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, and a 5MP front snapper. The handset comes with facial recognition technology, supports 4G LTE and USB Type-C connectivity.

But the big mystery is the cost of the phone. From the phone's international pricing, we can conclude it is going to be a solid competition to the premium smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is priced at ¥3,299 (approx. Rs 32,300) for the 64GB ROM variant, ¥3,599 (about Rs 35,300) for 128GB storage model and ¥3,999 (roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB model. The Mi MIX 2 Special Edition is priced higher at ¥4,699 (about Rs 46,000). Stay tuned for more.