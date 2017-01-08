SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is one of the much-awaited movies of 2017 and there are reports that the trailer of Prabhas-starrer will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. But, its makers have denied such reports through a post on the official Twitter handle of Baahubali.

Earlier, DNA had quoted a source from the trade saying the trailer will be released around the same time with Raees, which is set to hit the screens on January 25. "The Baahubali 2 teaser will be launched around January 23-24. It will be attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which releases worldwide on January 25," the source added.

However, the makers confirmed that the reports are untrue. Tweeting from the official handle, they said: "There are rumours that the trailer of #Baahubali2 is attached to "Raees". We would like to clarify that these rumors are false." Another post said: "An official announcement regarding the date of #Baahubali2 trailer release will be made by us at an appropriate time."

Baahubali 2 is set to be released on April 28 and the last schedule of the shooting is still going on. A few days ago, Rajamouli tweeted saying that Prabhas's journey of Baahubali has come to an end as he completed the shooting of the movie.

The first instalment of the magnum opus broke all records at the box office. In fact, the Hindi version of the film earned more than producer Karan Johar had expected as he had bought the rights. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer and it would be nice if it was indeed attached to SRK's Raees.