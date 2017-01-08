- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Confident again says Novak Djokovic after Qatar Open win over Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic beat current world number one Andy Murray in three sets to win his first ATP title of the season at the Qatar Open on Saturday (7 January).
Most popular