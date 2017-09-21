The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on Sept. 19 came on the anniversary of one the nation and amp;#39;s deadliest quakes; an 8.0 magnitude earthquake that killed 5,000 people and destroyed 10,000 homes in 1985.
Comparing two major earthquakes in Mexico, 32 years later
- September 21, 2017 08:23 IST
